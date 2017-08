From ArgusLeader.com, State Rep. Greg Jamison’s father, Bob Jamison, who served on the Sioux Falls City Council for many years has passed away:

Bob Jamison, a retired fighter pilot and longtime member of the Sioux Falls City Council, died suddenly Wednesday. He was 86. Jamison was fishing with five of his sons on Lake Michigan near Sheboygan, Wis. when he suffered a heart attack, his son Greg Jamison said.

Read it here.

Please keep the Jamison family in your thoughts and prayers.

Facebook Twitter