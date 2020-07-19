Sad news for SD Politicos, on the passing of Lee Brown

If you hadn’t heard yet, Lee Brown, who worked in South Dakota politics and campaigns on and off for many years passed away yesterday from cancer:

Leland (Lee) Brown, 63, Sioux Falls, SD, died on July 18, 2020 from cancer. He was born October 15, 1956, to Wallace and Betty (Phelps) Brown of Oldham, SD. He grew up on the family farm and attended the Drakola Congregational country church and the Drakola Common (one room) country school until they both closed in the late 60s and then he attended Oldham Public where he graduated from high school. He was also a graduate of the University of South Dakota with a Bachelors Degree in Political Science. His career working in the government relations and political consulting fields began in South Dakota for many years before moving to Denver, Colorado, to live and work near the Rocky Mountains he so enjoyed.

You can read Lee’s entire obituary here.

It was just within the past few weeks that Lee had announced that he was ceasing treatment, and said his goodbyes to friends via Facebook. Lee was known by many in South Dakota politics, and universally well-liked.

Lee was a tremendously nice man, and an example for us all. Godspeed.