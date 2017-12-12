SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon

The next monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, December 14th, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison. Benjamin Ready from Sen. John Thune’s office, Katie Murray from Sen. Mike Rounds’ office, and Jake Monssen from Rep. Kristi Noem’s office will all be here to discuss the very important pending Tax Reform legislation. What an opportunity to learn more about this landmark reform and to meet all three local staff for our U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives!

Also to note: The upcoming implementation of the Electronic Logging Devices for truckers (originally planned to go into effect December 18th) has been delayed 90 days and our local expert District 8 State Sen. Jordan Youngberg will be available if you have questions on this subject.

South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.

Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area. Order off menu, daily special available. For information call 605-270-2991.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...