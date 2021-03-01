One thought on “SD Retailers remembering former Director Jerry Wheeler on his passing yesterday afternoon”

  1. Jerry was a peach. He wrote a personal thank you back in the 1990s after reading my op-ed for the Argus Leader arguing that the state had no claim on unused gift certificates. Later I served on the SDRA board his last couple years in charge. Steady, smart, profane, and wicked funny. Loved that guy. Prayers to his family. RIP.

