SD Senate President Pro Tempore says GOP in SD Senate will not have a convicted sex offender in caucus November 7, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Twitter, as I'd talked about last week.. one way or another, there's no way a sex offender will be seated:
One thought on “SD Senate President Pro Tempore says GOP in SD Senate will not have a convicted sex offender in caucus”
Considering Lee recruited then When his 1st candidate dropped out continued to recruit numerous candidates to run against Koskan then he tried to redistrict the district to make sure he couldn’t win this seems like no big surprise