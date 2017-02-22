SDGOP Broadcasts video of Hughes County GOP Dinner

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

The South Dakota GOP was nice enough to broadcast the 2017 Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner via Facebook Video for those of us who couldn’t make it.  And if you’d like to watch, check it out here:

6 thoughts on “SDGOP Broadcasts video of Hughes County GOP Dinner

      1. Anonymous

        I liked Kristi. Marty was better until she spoke. Wasn’t impressed with Dusty. I don’t see it. Maybe he will grow on me.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.