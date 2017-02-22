SDGOP Broadcasts video of Hughes County GOP Dinner Posted on February 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ The South Dakota GOP was nice enough to broadcast the 2017 Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner via Facebook Video for those of us who couldn’t make it. And if you’d like to watch, check it out here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Kristi and Dusty nailed it. Marty did good. Ravnsberg was meh.
Agreed. Kristi and Dusty were both awesome.
I liked Kristi. Marty was better until she spoke. Wasn’t impressed with Dusty. I don’t see it. Maybe he will grow on me.
I had friends go, said overall everyone was good. Marty, Ravnsborg? Krist, and dusty all did well.
Sorry, typo by me. Resent below.
I had a friend go who said all spoke well. Marty, Ravnsborg, kristi, and dusty.