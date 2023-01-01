This weekend, the SDGOP released the announcement for their 2022 Winter meeting.
While the portion of the meeting where they will elect Executive Board members for the upcoming term of office has gathered attention, as this will be the meeting where Chair Dan Lederman will relinquish the gavel for a new chairman, the earlier portion of the meeting will have wide-ranging impact as the central committee decides if it wants to re-write the rules by which convention attendees are determined. And a proposal is on the table which proposes to trim the number of people attending the State GOP convention by the hundreds.
As it notes in part..
For several years there has been a question of whether the county delegations are properly structured and whether precinct committeewomen and committeemen should be delegates to the state convention.
The crux of the issue is that the current delegate structure motivates convention candidates for public office to recruit people to run for precinct committeewoman or committeeman and then get them to the convention for the sole purpose of voting there. It is the experience of many county party leaders that these recruits then rarely, if ever, participate further in their county central committee.
You can read the entire SDGOP Bylaws Committee Report here:
What do you think? It is time to get rid of precinct committeepeople who do nothing?
4 thoughts on “SDGOP Bylaws Committee releases report on the problem with precinct committee people, and proposal to remove precinct committee positions”
The SDGOP should not act hastily. Monae Johnson wangled her way into office by manipulating the convention. It’s tempting to fix that by using primaries. That won’t get rid of her. In primaries the incumbent has a massive advantage. To replace her with a reasonable republican will be a lot easier by mobilizing the majority Reagan Republicans at the next convention.
This is at least a start to getting to a solution. The past 2 conventions were exactly that, the party malcontents recruited many local precinct committee members – most rarely had any competition for the local seat (they just filed the paperwork and they were in). Then, following their quick trip to Pierre to vote for their candidate (for which they were recruited), they vanished and went home never to be seen again. Yet, that is how it works in the real world, those who show up get to make the rules. It really is up to the party leadership both on the state and county levels to get back to the basics of recruiting quality precinct committee members who will be full participants in the process. It just seems that the party got a bit complacent over the years (what with having super super majorities in both houses and all constitutional officers) and then found that the fringe element had found a way to truly make change, particularly with the selection of constitutional officers. All in all, a primary for all constitutional officers might not be that bad of a thing. Food for thought.
I think that the precinct committeemen/women should be required to participate more in party functions than just show up at the convention. There should be some guidelines regarding their responsibilities and duties.
This is just the Party leadership[ mad cause things do not always go there way. They need to change their diapers, and put their big boy pants on and suck it up.The PEOPLE RULE. If they do this, they will lose in the end.