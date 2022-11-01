SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman is part of the program with former President Donald Trump this Thursday in Sioux City, according to the official line-up for Donald Trump’s “Save America” Rally:
The official lineup for Donald Trump’s Save America Rally on Nov. 3 in Sioux City was announced Monday afternoon and includes the number of former party leaders and new hopefuls on the ballot.
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
and..
Two former Trump Administration officials will also speak. Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who served as the ambassador to China for the Trump administration, is expected to speak at the event as is former acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker.
The remaining two speakers will be Iowa Republican party chairman Jeff Kaufmann and South Dakota Republican party chairman Dan Lederman.
If you’re interested in getting tickets (and if they’re still available) you can get them here.
One thought on “SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman speaking, appearing with former President Donald Trump at Trump event in Sioux City”
Watching us twist ourselves into knots for Trump. We lambast John Dale for his election fraud claims but we still have our elected officials boosting THE election denier. What message does this send?