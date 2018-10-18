SDGOP enters Gubernatorial Race with Commercial on “Bait & Switch” Billie Sutton Posted on October 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
That is a solid burn. I like the Halloween music too. Very scary.
What was that sound? Oh, Democrats’ heads exploding.
Hahahahah! Oh my gosh.. this ad is awful.. and freaky
Clever! By the end, his face actually scared the &^%$ out of me!
The SD Grand Old Party, NOem/Rodent and this blog are in full panic mode because the Argus endorsed Sutton. And its endorsement contains many valid points (example: the tax reform legislation has increased the deficit and NOem supported it.). The spin machine is in overdrive! Love it!
I don’t think anyone ever expected the Argus to endorse anyone but Billie, since the moment he announced he was running.
next shocker will be the Rapid City Liberal Journal will endorse Billie too…said no one ever…predicted these papers would pick Liberal Billie at the beginning
What? That outfit that used to publish a newspaper out of Sioux Falls endorsed Mr. Sutton? I’m shocked. That will only hurt him.
You know Republicans are nothing but lemmings when a good ad just repeats “liberal” as much as possible. No wonder they see education as an expense and not an investment.
Oh please… lol.. Democrats are just as bad if not worse. This ad is hilarious.. especially since it just describes Billie for exactly what he is. Im sure thats tough to swallow. The truth usually is.