SDGOP: Sutton "Republican" actually spouse of former Dem Legislator, and long time Democrat donor. Posted on October 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From the SDGOP's Facebook comes an interesting tidbit about the Negative Billie Sutton attack ad featuring a faux "Republican" attacking Congresswoman Noem:
i’d just like to say: Peggy, everyone wants to be Republican. Its quite understandable why you would want to pretend to be one of us. After all, must be embarrassing to be Democrat these days. But I am sorry, you can’t sit at the Cool Table with us.