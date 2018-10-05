SDGOP: Sutton “Republican” actually spouse of former Dem Legislator, and long time Democrat donor.

From the SDGOP’s Facebook comes an interesting tidbit about the Negative Billie Sutton attack ad featuring a faux “Republican” attacking Congresswoman Noem:

One Reply to “SDGOP: Sutton “Republican” actually spouse of former Dem Legislator, and long time Democrat donor.”

  1. Dave R

    i’d just like to say: Peggy, everyone wants to be Republican. Its quite understandable why you would want to pretend to be one of us. After all, must be embarrassing to be Democrat these days. But I am sorry, you can’t sit at the Cool Table with us.

    Reply

