Second news organization being formed to cover state government & politics

On the heels of Mssrs. Ellis and Sneve announcing the Dakota Scout website and newspaper to cover State and Local Politics in South Dakota, a second organization has announced it is hiring reporters to cover South Dakota politics, led by Seth Tupper, formerly of the Rapid City Journal and South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Career news: I’m leaving @SDPBNews to join @statesnewsroom . I’ll be editor of a site providing investigative and in-depth daily reporting, commentary and analysis on critical challenges facing SD. And I get to hire three journalists. More details later … https://t.co/T3ybGGUWlv

States Newsroom in South Dakota will be dedicated to serving as a government watchdog, covering policy, politics, and other stories of statewide interest. We want reporters who can provide important information to readers about elected officials, how public money is spent, and the ways that policy decisions affect South Dakotans’ lives.

Three reporters will cover the Legislature, governor’s office, state agencies, elections and other assignments. The reporters will produce daily and enterprise stories, take photos, and share content on social media.

The ideal candidates will know how to track trending topics and hold officials accountable through deep source building and public records requests. The reporting will take readers beyond press releases, providing a deeper understanding of the issues.

The salary for these reporting positions ranges from a minimum of $50,000 to more than $65,000, depending on experience.