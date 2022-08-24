SOS reporting no voter fraud in SD

From the Argus Leader, contrary to the claims of some, the Secretary of State is reporting “no disputes of the presidential election outcome in 2020.”
Why do I think that’s just throwing gasoline on the fire for those who don’t believe it?
If any of those legislators were ever a prosecutor, you might want to check on those cases. They make charges first… THEN search for some morsel of evidence. Anything will do.
Millions of otherwise normal Americans live a fantasy where the election was stolen, even though it was their candidate that tried unsuccessfully to steal it.
Not surprised…these are the same people who called Hillary a big baby in 2016.
And why does he have any credibility?
Maybe he dhpuld take another cruise during session instead
We are asking the ‘wrong questions’, and I Believe that people who understand the entire process, will understand what I am attempting to do here:
“WE” need to hold a Legislative Public Hearing (audit or operation) to discuss the following:
1) Audit and Review All Recorded Domiciles of Individuals in South Dakota;
2) Audit and Review All Recorded Voter Registrations in the S.D Master File;
3) Audit and Review All S.D Requested, Received, Counted Public Ballots;
4) Subpoena the Secretary of State, the Election Board, County Auditors, any such Individual tasked with managing the Electoral Process of Elections;
5) Subpoena All Evidence Required to Faithfully, and Honestly Discuss all things of public interest concerning the Election Process (federal, state, and local);
6) Learn of the process of which the Secretary of State utilizes to ensure that ALL AMericans surrender/give up all previous Domiciles in Previous States;
7) Learn of, and Question the need for Tightened Resctrictions of Absentee Ballots;
8) Discover the process utilized by the Secretary of State and/or Attorney General in managing, and settling “controversies” between one or more States concerning domiciles, voter registrations, public elections.
The only means of understanding whether or not there is FRAUD, ABUSE, or any form of Election Scheming going on is to “understand” the full means of governing our State Public Electoral Process…