Freedom Caucus Group lists couple dozen legislators signing demand for election records, possibly tipping their hand as to membership.

After one of the identified leaders of the group refused to answer who their members were, The mystery of who the undisclosed members of the Freedom Caucus group are might have been uncovered with the release of a letter sent to Governor Noem demanding the retention of election records from the 2020 General election.

The release sent today notes in part:

Nearly a third of the current South Dakota legislature signed onto the letter, which argues that the ES&S contract’s provisions which would render election results to become proprietary information should be considered unenforceable. The letter stated that, “such agreement should not be the basis to obstruct or abolish the inherent right of citizens to oversee their elections.” “Whether there are election issues or not, we stand united that the elections belong to the citizens and it is their right to oversee them to insure they are open, honest, and transparent,” said Freedom Caucus Chairman Representative Aaron Aylward, who was the first to sign the letter.

Nearly a third? Well, no. 24/105 legislators would nearly be 1/4 of the current State Legislature, not a third. And “ensure” means to make certain, and “insure” is what you pay your insurance company to do.

So, who is the group backing the Freedom Caucus’ attempt to preserve records to litigate the 2020 election? According to the letter attached to the release…

With the letter signed by..

Representative Aaron Aylward

Representative Drew Dennert (gone for ’23)

Representative Fred Deutsch

Representative Randy Gross

Representative Jon Hansen

Representative Taffy Howard (thankfully all 86% of her is gone for ’23)

Representative Kevin Jensen

Representative Phil Jensen

Representative Chris Karr

Representative Sam Marty (gone for ’23)

Representative Liz May

Representative John Mills

Representative Tina Mulally

Representative Scott Odenbach

Representative Ernie Otten

Representative Marty Overweg

Representative Carl Perry

Representative Sue Peterson

Representative Tom Pischke

Representative Tony Randolph

Representative Bethany Soye

Representative Kaleb Weis (gone for ’23)

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller (still stuck with her in ’23)

Senator Marsha Symens (gone for ’23)

..that tells us that South Dakota Pillow Guy groupies Tina, Taffy and Julie might have found some friends to sign on to their wacky crusade, but over 3/4 of the legislature have no interest in re-litigating the 2020 election in South Dakota. Especially considering no one can identify any elections in the State that had their outcomes altered by the alleged fraud they claim to be searching for.

If you take out the number of people who are not coming back next year, that knocks down the number of rebel caucusers participating with the Freedom Caucus down even further.

Stay tuned.