Kristi for Governor Issues Statement on Government Accountability Board’s Illegal Action
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, in response to the actions taken by the Government Accountability Board (GAB), Kristi for Governor Communications Director Ian Fury issued the following statement:
“The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent. They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints.
“These complaints are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Governor Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.
“It is unfortunate the board chose not to bring this charade to an end today. Kassidy Peters did not receive any special treatment, and Governor Noem followed the law, period!”
24 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Issues Statement on Government Accountability Board’s Illegal Action”
Trump playbook, blame everything, everyone, accept no responsibility for anything. Three retired judges, highly respected, no agenda, doing what the law requires and she attacked them politically. Not fit for public office.
{ Three retired judges, highly respected, no agenda, }
Judges, retired or not, whether respected or not, are NOT gods. They are human with biases and prejudices just like other people.
SDCL 5-25-1.1
SD Constitution Article 16 Section 3
When Jim Jordan sent Noem a political hack he definitely didn’t send his brightest.
Getting really old here
When you’re losing and when you’re wrong you attack the process. She is not fit to govern.
Wowwwww that is unprofessional.
“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.”
—White House press secretary Sean Spicer, remarks to reporters, Jan. 21, 2017
So this will go to the AG, handpicked by Governor Noem to replace AG Ravnsborg who she got the legislature to impeach and remove? Interestingly the event she is being investigated for happened before Ravnsborg’s accident. No wonder she hated him so much!
Ugggggh. Sad.
Said the naked professor…
Didn’t Ian once say it would be against the law to comment on ongoing investigations??
How dare you use his own words against him. He is Ian [email protected]#$ing Fury! And now he is going to spend the rest of the day shooting off mean tweets about you.
Period! Hhahaha
This might shrink the margin of victory on her reelection a bit, but she is in no real danger because she has such a weak opponent. Maybe, had Sutton run again, this could have made things interesting.
However, her actions and her staff’s response is amateur hour and make Kamala Harris look professional by comparison. Yes, everyone helps their kids out whenever they can and gets them a job if that is within their capabilities. It’s just that it normally doesn’t cost the taxpayers $200K in settlement money to do it. Whomever the GOP nominee is is going to take a hard pass on her for VP (or anything cabinet-level if they win).
Toss your own reputation a bit further under that bus, Governor.
Kassidy didn’t receive special treatment? Can you name me another applicant who got a meeting with the governor and the department head to negotiate a deal to allow her another chance outside the typical standards? Noem would have been better to own up to this one from the start because it doesn’t take a genius to see what happened her.
That’s against the GOP playbook of “never admit fault, always double down.” Which is kind of backing them into a corner at the moment.
Kassidy did not receive her certification until months after the infamous meeting. Had she received special treatment, wouldn’t she be certified immediately as a result of that meeting?
Bren, testifying before a joint legislative panel, revealed herself to be one of those lifer government employees who was fully aware of the problems in her program but had no interest in fixing anything. She was coasting toward retirement, and the only direction you can go when you are coasting is downhill. Her settlement was allegedly based upon “age discrimination,” which is interesting, because in her testimony it became obvious she had been there too long. If you have never had to work with, (or worse, under,) somebody like that, you should consider yourself fortunate.
While the optics are terrible, it is really a stretch to say that the Governor did anything illegal.
Ian fury—no one believes your rhetoric. No one believes that the Governor did not give her daughter special treatment. I have talked to people that even support the governor and they think this is a big problem. It was the same as the illegal billboards and robocalls…no one believes her that she was not involved. (by the way where is the investigation of those matters?)
I agree with the last poster…the daughter got special treatment by the meeting alone, let alone everything else.
Then the plane referral for investigation is a criminal action. That is a horrible development for the Governor. Clearly, there is something to those allegations also.
Anyone trying to get an appraiser knows how hard it is, and something needed to change. It’s unfortunate that people who have nothing better to do than sit in their basements commenting on blogs and FB all day have largely taken over this blog. Ravnsburg is guilty, and still doesn’t want to take the responsibility for killing a man and then tries to cover it up. Meanwhile the people on this ethics committee are sore because they lost elections or their friends did so they partner with him to get back at the best Governor we’ve ever had. These liberals & RINOs want to hurt our Governor so that we can live under a ‘mini Biden’. They are putting their personal revenge before the people of South Dakota. Ravnsburg is extremely lucky he isn’t sitting in the Pen! The man is a corrupt criminal who got away with it and is doing it again right under our noses. I want to see the names on this committee who voted to move forward with this charade. They are no better than him. The majority of SD is intelligent enough not to buy it. Why don’t they spend their time and energy on something worthwhile like fighting recreational marijuana which will totally ruin our state? What would SD look like with these kinds of people in charge? Think about it!
So you’re in favor of transparency in government. Too bad republicans overturned IM22 and gave us this murky accountability board instead. And Noem is the least transparent governor ever.
Looking at the composition of the GOAC Board (Judge David Gienapp, Judge Gene Kean, Chief Justice David Gilbertson, and Justice Lori Wilbur) it must be that Mr. Fury has an amazing grasp of South Dakota law that is beyond the scope and comprehension of this group of seasoned, South Dakota, legal practitioners.