From the Noem campaign via Twitter:
Whether it’s law enforcement or small businesses affected by outrageous taxation or Democrat mandates, freedom-loving Americans are always welcome here in South Dakota! pic.twitter.com/9ThTDV0ReP
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 23, 2022
3 thoughts on “New Video from Kristi Noem on support of Law Enforcement in South Dakota”
Yes. Once again, if it’s a weekday… it’s another Kristi Noem attempt at sowing discord.
You know, there was a reason that people were angry. A man was murdered by police officers. We should all be upset about that. Even the governor. But what does Kristi do now? Talk in a manner that creates even more racial division.
I actually spoke to one of the officers that was attacked on January 6th in Washington. The young officer was still disturbed by it. Hours of hand to hand fighting. How about some compassion for them, Kristi. Remember, unlike the George Floyd situation, the basis for that riot was all fiction.
Maybe you’d want to run some more of those ads in the DC market, Kristi??
An obvious question, I guess.
Out of those thousands of police officers who said that they wanted to move here, how many actually did? Since she has their names, I would think the governor knows the answer.
When Trump is raided by the FBI for obvious crimes, he shouts what is stopping them from coming for you next and all of his followers get scared. When a cop bursts through medical worker Breonna Taylor’s apartment and kill her during a botched raid supported by lies to obtain a warrant….crickets. Which do you think is more likely to happen to the average citizen who doesn’t have access to confidential documents?