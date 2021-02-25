Senate Majority Leader Cammack profiled in Council of State Governments Midwest Edition

Senate Majority Leader Cammack was recently profiled in Council of State Governments Midwest “Capital Insights” Column, where among several topics, he spoke on what it means to lead a “Supermajority” of Republican legislators in Pierre:

Q: What do you view as some of the most important responsibilities of the Senate majority leader?

A: In South Dakota we do have a supermajority of Republicans in the Legislature, and we hold all of the constitutional offices in the executive branch. So Republicans have a very strong representation in state government, and sometimes that has a tendency to create fractures based on differing viewpoints. It’s important that we maintain some really good communication — within the [Senate Republican] caucus and also with the executive branch, the House of Representatives and the public in general. The other thing is that I think it’s really important, regardless of a personal position [on an issue], to make sure all viewpoints are heard in the caucus. Then, we agree upon a direction and move in that way so we can speak as mostly a unified voice.