Another endorsement from Twitter for Governor Kristi Noem:
Thank you Senator Castleberry! Jessica and I will continue working to expand opportunities and flexibility in childcare to help our families succeed. pic.twitter.com/JPe5MKIOFl
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 4, 2022
5 thoughts on “Senator Jessica Castleberry endorses Governor Kristi Noem”
Erin Tobin, Sue Peterson and now Jessica Castleberry. And Tulsi Gabbard the other day. Is Kristi is underperforming with women? What is this?
Really…..no one take marching orders like her
This is pathetic
Wow, Citizen’s for Liberty must have joined the Democrat party…
Tonchi is on board!
They gonna use COVID money?