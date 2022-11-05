Senator Jessica Castleberry endorses Governor Kristi Noem

@SoDakCampaigns

Another endorsement from Twitter for Governor Kristi Noem:

5 thoughts on “Senator Jessica Castleberry endorses Governor Kristi Noem”

  1. Erin Tobin, Sue Peterson and now Jessica Castleberry. And Tulsi Gabbard the other day. Is Kristi is underperforming with women? What is this?

