From Twitter:
My full statement on President Biden’s executive orders on vaccine mandates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYgyRr3wfe
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) September 10, 2021
From Twitter:
My full statement on President Biden’s executive orders on vaccine mandates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYgyRr3wfe
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) September 10, 2021
3 thoughts on “Senator Rounds’ statement on the Biden mandate”
The only way we defeat the virus is through herd immunity. To do that at least 250 million Americans must be immune. They get immunity by getting the disease or by vaccinations. Waiting for another 100 million to get the disease will overwhelm our medical system preventing people with appendicitis, heart failure or car accident access to ICU units. It also means another million deaths.
Biden had to do that. If he didn’t he should be impeached.
All you need to do is look at the South Dakota DOH’s pie charts showing hospital capacity, and you can see they aren’t being overwhelmed.
The virus is transitioning to endemic status, meaning that somebody, somewhere, is always going to have it. Because it is an RNA virus it will mutate forever, into different strains, and it will never go away..It’s time to learn to live with it.
Wow talk about a spineless statement