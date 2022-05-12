3 thoughts on “Seriously. Get the Heavy Duty Yard Sign Stakes.”

  3. Have you seen any pictures of our front yard at the corner of Canyon and Jackson in Spearfish?

    It’s amazing .. beautiful.

    I hope the Google camera car goes by during this period.

    Our house is a veritable political ballet of signage. They have all survived the wind (so far). I hope they all survive the drunkies this Saturday and Sunday mornings. Many political signs have met their maker on this corner; drunkie death.

    🙂

