Political affiliate of Americans for Prosperity encouraging support of several GOP Primary Candidates in South Dakota

AFP Action, a more political affiliate of Americans for Prosperity, is entering into a more active role in supporting candidates in South Dakota Primaries this election with a series of facebook ads encouraging people to support their preferred candidates.

According to their website, Americans for Prosperity Action® is committed to working with anyone to advance positive policies that: foster economic growth and allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks, eliminate burdensome regulations that stifle innovation, drive down the cost of health care and improve the wellbeing of individuals, eliminate trade barriers to keep common goods affordable for more consumers, drive a permanent solution for Dreamers, build safer communities through reforms to the criminal justice system, expand opportunities for students to access the highest quality education, and get our veterans the care they deserve.

A review of Facebook notes a series of advertisements that have already been placed across the state in support of nearly a dozen candidates this election cycle:

Carl Perry (D3), Brent Hoffman (D9), Bethany Soye (D9), Chris Karr (D 11), Sue Peterson (D13), Ben Krohmer (D20), Jim Mehlhaff (D24), Mary Weinheimer (D24), Tom Brunner (D28B), Beka Zerbst (D29), and Janet Jensen (D33) are all being featured in advertising from the group as it encourages people to vote for the candidates with messages such as “Lower Taxes” and “Champion for Fiscal Responsibility.”

