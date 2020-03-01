SF City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly files campaign finance report that omits expenditures for the easter weekend robocall & all those newsletters she sends.

In the race for Sioux Falls’s At Large City Council position, this week incumbent City Councilperson Theresa Stehly has finally filed a campaign finance report, which claims she’s raised nothing and spent nothing. (It’s unclear what period this is for, since she missed the checkbox explaining what the report was for).

2 28 2020 Citizens for Stehly Campaign Finance Disclosure Report Theresa Stehly by Pat Powers on Scribd

The report is noted as being a report of receipts and expenditures under Stehly’s name, forgoing the organization of any committee.

So Stehly is claiming that she raised nothing and spent nothing. Ok.. But.

But, what about the easter weekend robocalls she directed this last year to the public against the hiring of an employee to the rest of the Sioux Falls City Council? Robocalls aren’t free.

“While many families were celebrating Easter, they were interrupted by an unsolicited and misleading phone call,” read the joint statement issued by Neitzert and fellow councilors Christine Erickson, Marshall Selberg and Rick Kiley. and… Stehly wouldn’t address whether she had an opportunity to review and interview candidates for the internal audit manager gig, but she defended the call as a public service for citizens “who had four days notification” of Nelson’s nomination. “The only way I thought to alert the public was to put out a robocall at my own cost,” Stehly said.

Read that here.

Clearly Theresa spent money on an advocacy robocall to try to convince the city council to vote a specific way. Is she trying to claim she doesn’t have to disclose that?

And what about Theresa’s newsletter “the Stehly Report?” In her last newsletter, she claimed that ..

“There is a “BIG MONEY” SPECIAL INTEREST effort to take my seat on the Council,” (specifically noting my seat as if she has some ownership right over the elected position, as if it’s some sort of divine-right imparted monarchy.)

Anyway, in her multi-page newsletter, she offers the following disclaimer:

If Theresa is filing a committee-less campaign finance form for herself as above, and has paid for all of this political advertising herself, why is her campaign finance report for herself silent as to any expenditures?

Neither her robocalls nor her newsletters are listed under advertising. In fact, they’re not even listed as items she donated to herself…

Interestingly, in Sioux Falls, you have a councilperson questioning the ethics of Councilmen making fully-disclosed campaign donations to candidates for city council.

But nobody is saying boo about the ethics of Theresa Stehly making political expenditures for her own benefit, and failing to disclose ANYTHING about the number, nature and cost. Especially for a report she’s named after herself.

(UPDATE: After I wrote this, I notice I left out the paid columns she places in the SF Shopper paper also titled The Stehly Report that all say “paid for by Theresa Stehly.” She didn’t disclose those, either.)

The Sioux Falls City Council race rolls on. And will continue to get wilder.