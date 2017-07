While we don’t have any filings into the FEC just yet, Republican Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs is reporting to the media that she’s raised $130,000 in the past three months. From KSFY/Associated Press:

Shantel Krebs’ congressional campaign says she raised more than $130,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and ended the period with more than $230,000 in the bank.

Read it here.

