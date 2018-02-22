Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate releases bizarre campaign video Posted on February 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ I’m not sure what exactly to say about this. Except, quite possibly, David Zokaites has defeated Lora Hubbel in the contest for the most bizarre campaign advertising ever. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He is speaks often of his desire to legalize Marijuana. Is he also part of today’s SD Democratic Party?
Very Pink Floyd-esqe.
LOL – He’s no Vermin Supreme, but he’d get my vote.
This is all merely the by-products of a city tainted by a lingering asbestos, that is compliments of Hultgren and its Legacy….
This is simply bizarre for a campaign ad
He brings cookies to the City Council meetings. Nice guy just out there.
Does this mean the end of the annual Zombie Walk?
Speechless …
What kind of cookies?
probably made in Colorado