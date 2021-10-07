So, I’m guessing Taffy Howard is going to be done ‘exploring’ a race for Congress on the 12th?

Meh.

As pointed out to me tonight, in what might be even a more anti-climactic announcement than Taneeza Islam announcing for Sioux Falls Mayor, I guess Taffy Howard is going to be done ‘exploring’ a run for Congress about October 12th?

According to her regular website, as opposed to the one that already blares “taffyhowardforcongress.com,” the website with just her name “.com” is apparently claiming that “Taffy Howard Congress” is coming soon.

Interestingly, it should also be coming at the exact same time that her her first FEC report is due (by 10/15). I’m much more curious to see that than an announcement for something we’ve already known.