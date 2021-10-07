So, I’m guessing Taffy Howard is going to be done ‘exploring’ a race for Congress on the 12th?

Meh.
As pointed out to me tonight, in what might be even a more anti-climactic announcement than Taneeza Islam announcing for Sioux Falls Mayor, I guess Taffy Howard is going to be done ‘exploring’ a run for Congress about October 12th?
According to her regular website, as opposed to the one that already blares “taffyhowardforcongress.com,” the website with just her name “.com” is apparently claiming that “Taffy Howard Congress” is coming soon.
Interestingly, it should also be coming at the exact same time that her her first FEC report is due (by 10/15). I’m much more curious to see that than an announcement for something we’ve already known.
Young Ms. Taffy is indeed very pretty and a bit of a surly gal. She will be super entertaining for those who like to watch train wrecks, like grudznick. Mr. H, the blog boy over at the out-of-state name-calling blog, will no doubt give Ms. Howard a lot of attention just to try and stick it to Mr. Dusty. It will all be fruitless, mark grudznick’s words here.
Taffy better come out guns blazing and sharp contrasts or she won’t get 25% of the vote.
Bold of you to think she could even get 20%
I forgot she was even running.