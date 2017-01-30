So, was that the will of those other people?

From Twitter:
From IM22 Election night results:
So, was he actually trying to say that HB 1069 is a hypocritical assault on the will of the people… at least, on the will of those other than the people who elected him?
Just asking.
(p.s. Dumping IM22 because it’s unconstitutional is probably a far more compelling reason.)
Even in Mr. Nelson’s district, where saner people could call into question some of their voting choices, the majority of people were against The IM #22, which is an unconstitutional abomination.
And now Mr. Nelson wants to go against their will, even with the courts declaring it unconstitutional and the illegal appropriating of $5,000,000 and the many subjects per law bill?
Mr. Nelson truly is insaner than most. I hope he votes against this 1069 law bill and his people smite him.
Stace Is a hypocritical assault on people.