Someone actually wrote this on Facebook? Rapid City Journal reporter being attacked for the color of her hair.

This has been bouncing around the last couple of days on Facebook, and I just caught it today.

And seriously? I can’t express how much dumber I am for having read it:

The reporter has her own comments about it as well:

i’m honestly surprised it’s taken this long for people to come at me based on my hair. a “students first” fb group posted my photo & cited my “liberal bias” -no quotes from my stories, just a photo of me/my hair.

my hair doesn’t write my stories or affect my reporting in any way — abby wargo (@abbylwargo) September 7, 2021

Personally, having read Abby Wargo while she was at the Cap Journal and now at the RCJ, I can’t say that I’ve ever noted anything that made me roll my eyes, or gave me cause to point out what I perceive as bias. But that’s just me. If you want to disagree with what the reporter writes, go for it. I do it all the time. Go ahead and call balls and strikes on her ideas. All in favor of that.

But when you’re left with taking pot-shots at the reporter’s personal appearance because of how she colored her hair? You probably should be embarrassed.

Because those are the same kinds of attacks that Matt Walsh was just making against Governor Noem, and comments that certain liberals have made against other Republican women. It’s pretty chauvinistic, and really just implies she’s no more than her personal appearance because of her gender.

And really, I’m just dumber for having read it on Facebook, and I’m personally embarrassed that people claiming to be “Conservative” put it in writing. Because it’s not conservative.

It’s just basically being a sh*thead, and turning people who might support you into those who will not.