Sounds like Billie Sutton’s campaign plan consists of trying to hide he’s a Democrat

Bob Mercer’s story on Billie Sutton is up at the Mitchell Republic. And it sounds like a lot of his campaign is going to be based on not talking about his political affiliation:
In the State Fair interview, Sutton didn’t emphasize that he is a Democrat. But as he talked, he made clear his priorities would be different.
and…
Sutton indicated he’d seek more resources for job training, career and technical education, health care and scholarships and offer a balanced budget. But with Republicans unlikely to lose control of the two legislative chambers, he probably would need to see what he could get.
and..
How does he greet people: There was a smattering of people Sunday in the Democratic hall. So he rolled down Midway Avenue and met folks at the Republican’s hall.
So, basically, his strategy is don’t tell anyone he’s a Democrat, and try to look like a Republican.
We’ll see how that goes for him.
McGovern was the first modern South Dakota politician to not mention party affiliation, and also one of the most successful South Dakota Democratic politicians too.
Look at the ads on this blog site. Does Representative Noem or Senator Thune mention their party affiliation?….. Nope
And there is a reason why Daschle voted for Reagan’s Kemp-Roth tax plan or why Johnson voted for the Bush tax cuts too. It is the same reason that Noem, Thune, and Rounds always brag about supporting federal farm aid or federal transportation bills, which actually add to the federal deficit. Because politicians often try to be all things to all people. Say what you want to about it, but it is nothing knew. If you are going to indict State Senator Sutton for his political strategy, well, then I would say he learned it from some of the best and their names are George, Tom, Tim, John, Kristi, and Mike…..