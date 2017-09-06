Sounds like Billie Sutton’s campaign plan consists of trying to hide he’s a Democrat

Bob Mercer’s story on Billie Sutton is up at the Mitchell Republic. And it sounds like a lot of his campaign is going to be based on not talking about his political affiliation:

In the State Fair interview, Sutton didn’t emphasize that he is a Democrat. But as he talked, he made clear his priorities would be different. and… Sutton indicated he’d seek more resources for job training, career and technical education, health care and scholarships and offer a balanced budget. But with Republicans unlikely to lose control of the two legislative chambers, he probably would need to see what he could get. and.. How does he greet people: There was a smattering of people Sunday in the Democratic hall. So he rolled down Midway Avenue and met folks at the Republican’s hall.

Read it here.

So, basically, his strategy is don’t tell anyone he’s a Democrat, and try to look like a Republican.

We’ll see how that goes for him.

