South Dakota Dems receive $10k donation from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, but seem to be backsliding on finances

Remember when the South Dakota Democrats world turned upside down, when their chairman and ED abandoned ship because of the party’s shaky finances? It took them a while after the chair took out a personal loan to get some fiscal discipline, but picking apart their latest FEC Report, I can’t help but think they’re starting to slip into some old habits.

Starting with $58,219, they took in an additional $29,471. But they spent $35,221. Sure, they might have had some unusual expenses this month, but keep in mind that the South Dakota Democrat Party is on welfare from the national Democrat Party. Of that $29,741 they raised, nearly $13k of that is comprised of funds transferred in from other Dem committees.

$10,000 is a monthly stipend from the “DEMOCRATIC GRASSROOTS VICTORY FUND,” and $2,941 is another monthly welfare payment contribution they received from the Democratic National Committee.

State Democrats also reported a unusual donation came in to their coffers from the creator of the “Family Guy” cartoon, producer & actor Seth MacFarlane:

That one was kind of surprising. But in researching, apparently MacFarlane is a significant donor to Democrat causes..

As the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this week, Seth MacFarlane is one of Hollywood’s most generous donors to liberal and left-wing political campaigns and causes. Since he began his philanthropy in 2005, MacFarlane has donated $4.6 million to liberal and progressive politicians and groups, including the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. “After MacFarlane contributed $2.5 million to Democrats in 2018, his company, Fuzzy Door Productions, was ranked second in Hollywood giving behind DreamWorks SKG and ahead of Disney, according to data from OpenSecrets.org, a nonprofit research group tracking money in U.S. politics,” the Times reported.

So, of the $29,741 state Democrats raised this month, $22,941 is Dem Party welfare plus a one-time check out of the blue from Hollywood. Meaning they only brought in $6,800 from regular donors to offset $35,221 in expenses.

The problem gets to be what their problem has always been, which is their overhead. Against that $6800 in regular donations, I’m counting roughly around $13k in salaries, which does not include anything for their new Executive Director, Berk Ehmergerd or whatever his name is who just started. So this shortfall is before they started paying their new guy dollar one.

Whether they’ll be able to raise enough to pay the hired help will be interesting in the coming months. Could be that State Democrats might be facing a rocky road even after being subsidized by the national party on a monthly basis.