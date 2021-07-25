2022 Primary Update – Tale of the GOP Tape Summer 2021 edition!

It’s been a few months, so it’s time to update our election infographic on who we can expect is running for what in the 2022 Republican Primary. While it has largely stayed the same, there are a couple of notable updates, including a possible opponent emerging for Congressman Dusty Johnson, and US Senator John Thune’s opposition firming up. If they can get on the ballot, that is.

And with that, it’s time for the Tale of the GOP Tape Summer 2021 edition!

Any updates or new information? Drop me a note!