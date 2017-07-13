South Dakota Farmer testifies in Congress today in front of Ways and Means Committee

Farmer and president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau, Scott VanderWal (Volga, SD) will be testifying before the House Ways & Means Committee this morning to discuss tax reform’s impact on SD agriculture/small business.

Congresswoman Kristi Noem is the first South Dakotan in history to serve on the Ways & Means Committee and one of the few members that have a background in agriculture. And it’s somewhat historic for South Dakota agriculture to have a seat at this table as the group formulates a tax reform package.

The hearing begins 9:00 AM today. You can watch it live at this link: https://waysandmeans.house.gov/live/

