South Dakota GOP Newsletter, March 2018 Posted on March 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I finally had a few minutes after work to get the embed link.. In case you wanted to read it, here’s the South Dakota Republican Party newsletter that’s starting to hit mailboxes across the state: Republican Rally March 2018 Newsletter on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
GREAT IDEA! very colorful also
The best idea the GOP has had in 25 years. Great stuff!