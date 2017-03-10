South Dakota Gun Owners group leafletting Pierre residents with flyer attacking Hughes County Sheriff

A buddy of mine just sent the below flyer to me, finding it in his door:

The Gun Owners group is going after long-time Sheriff Mike Leidholt, and leafletting homes in the Pierre area with a message that they call his office, and demand that he apologize for his position.

It’s a dumb move, as I don’t think Mike has been challenged for the last few elections, so they’re not going to pressure him that way. And when I was in the Secretary of State’s office way back when, Leidholt was actually at the forefront of working to improve South Dakota’s archaic pistol permitting system as part of the Sheriff’s group.

It’s also a dumb move, as under Jordan Mason, the SDGO had been working towards a bit more respectability. But attacking a member of law enforcement who was reflecting the Sheriff group’s position on why they think we need pistol permits, and their ability to review and deny them?

I think they’ve shot themselves in the foot once again, and only managed to generate sympathy for opponents of the measure.

