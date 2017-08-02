South Dakota in middle of pack for adjusted teacher pay

USA Today/Argus Leader just released an article showing South Dakota smack in the middle of the pack of a comparison taking affordability to live alongside with teacher pay:

USA Today Network took a look at salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from May 2016. The highest public teacher salaries come from states that are also among the most expensive places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2017. and…

Read it all here.

What do you think? It appears that South Dakota’s recent bump in teacher pay as led by Republicans has done some good.

Facebook Twitter