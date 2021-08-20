South Dakota Requests ARPA Funding

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota has requested the state’s allocation from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF). As part of the American Recovery Plan Act, the SLFRF provides an allocation of $974.5 million to the state. An additional $65.2 million dollars will flow through state government to non-metropolitan cities within South Dakota.

“The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allow broad flexibility in deciding how best to use this funding to meet the needs of our communities.” said Governor Noem. “I look forward to working with the legislature to find ways we might use much of these funds to invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”

Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and each county in the state will receive their share of the SLFRF directly from the federal government. Other South Dakota cities will need to request their share of the funding through the state, following the same process the state used to request funding from the US Treasury.

Under the law, Treasury has the authority to split the funding into two equal payments for state governments except where the unemployment rate is 2.0 or more percentage points above the pre-pandemic level. This means South Dakota will get half the funding in 2021 and the other half in 2022. The non-metropolitan city funding will also be provided in two tranches.

To assist cities, the state has compiled information on the Bureau of Finance and Management’s website at https://bfm.sd.gov. A list of each city’s allocation can be found there, as well.

