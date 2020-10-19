I’d heard this a couple of hours ago, and as confirmed by a report in the Argus Leader, Steve Haugaard has been ill with COVID-19:
Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, told the Argus Leader Monday that he spent the last two weeks dealing with a severe case of the coronavirus that’s infected thousands of South Dakotans in recent months.
“It’s been the most devastating stuff I’ve ever had in my life,” said the 64-year-old Sioux Falls attorney.
Please keep Steve in your prayers for a speedy recovery.
One thought on “Speaker of House Steve Haugaard down with COVID”
Sorry, no prayers from me.
Just like Christie, no big deal til it affects you eh? Has Steve been wearing a mask when out in public? He was maskless in the legislature 14 days ago. Good going dummy.