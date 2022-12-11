Spencer Gosch approves taxpayer paid Hawaiian trip for self, Jamie Smith in last month of office.

Apparently, it’s good to be Speaker of the House. Because even when you’re on the way out the door, you get to approve sending yourself to Hawaii on the back of the taxpayer:

Gosch, as well as Rep. Jamie Smith, both went on a trip to Hawaii to attend the Council of State Governments’ national conference in Honolulu. They were among a dozen South Dakota lawmakers to attend. But neither Gosch nor Smith are returning to the Legislature in January. Both are lame-duck lawmakers.

And.. “As God is my witness, I can think of no justifiable reason for the outgoing House speaker, with less than 30 days left in his term, to be at a taxpayer-funded legislative conference in Hawaii,” Hoffman said. “My constituents will not be pleased to hear of it.”

Read the entire story here (subscription required).

According to the story, Gosch would have approved his own travel to the legislative conference where he learned about topics important to South Dakota. Such as the cliff jumping which caused Gosch’s leg injury.

The cliff-jumping session for Gosch must’ve been in-between his important session on bouncy houses and the all important luau round table.

Understandably, legislators are not happy about Gosch sending himself and Jamie Smith on a Hawaiian junket a month before they’re out of office. Not the last we’ll hear about that one. Especially when the final bill is available.