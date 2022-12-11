Apparently, it’s good to be Speaker of the House. Because even when you’re on the way out the door, you get to approve sending yourself to Hawaii on the back of the taxpayer:
Gosch, as well as Rep. Jamie Smith, both went on a trip to Hawaii to attend the Council of State Governments’ national conference in Honolulu. They were among a dozen South Dakota lawmakers to attend.
But neither Gosch nor Smith are returning to the Legislature in January. Both are lame-duck lawmakers.
And..
“As God is my witness, I can think of no justifiable reason for the outgoing House speaker, with less than 30 days left in his term, to be at a taxpayer-funded legislative conference in Hawaii,” Hoffman said. “My constituents will not be pleased to hear of it.”
Read the entire story here (subscription required).
According to the story, Gosch would have approved his own travel to the legislative conference where he learned about topics important to South Dakota. Such as the cliff jumping which caused Gosch’s leg injury.
The cliff-jumping session for Gosch must’ve been in-between his important session on bouncy houses and the all important luau round table.
Understandably, legislators are not happy about Gosch sending himself and Jamie Smith on a Hawaiian junket a month before they’re out of office. Not the last we’ll hear about that one. Especially when the final bill is available.
9 thoughts on “Spencer Gosch approves taxpayer paid Hawaiian trip for self, Jamie Smith in last month of office.”
Talk about wasting taxpayer dollars. Isn’t he a “conservative” this is an outrage.
Claiming to be one and being one are two different things.
It must be nice to get a tax paid “vacation” to Hawaii in the last month on the job! Actually, it must be nice to get taxpayer paid trips to Hawaii at any point in your legislative career. WE need to address whether these Conferences are truly beneficial to our legislative process or just another perk of being in office.
Outrageous. But not surprising.
Would be nice to see the full list of legislators that went. Always interesting to see if they are legislators who have been committed to the organization or if they decided to hit this one because of the location.
How do we find out who all went? Seems like that should be transparent.
What Hoffman are we talking about here PP?
Thanks!!!
Trying to remember if I talked to a reporter in the Hosmer Liquor Store last round…..🙃
Both Gosch and Smith were critical of Noem’s use of the state plane to attend policy events. Incoming Sen. Brent Hoffman, R-Sioux Falls, said he was praying for Gosch’s recovery, but he added that Gosch’s and Smith’s criticism of Noem was hypocritical given their trip to Hawaii.
Character is revealed by what we do when no one can stop us.
Easily fixed, however. No state funded trips for lame ducks.
This will get addressed by the legislature.
A legislator that doesn’t file for reelection still has 1/3 of their term left. They may be serving on boards or committees where they are South Dakota’s representative and they get to go to exciting places like Bismarck and Omaha to fulfill their responsibilities. So it’s not about banning lame duck travel.
This shouldn’t be a problem. You don’t expect this type of behavior with taxpayer dollars from leaders .
It’s likely that the Executive Board will need to pull the authority to approve lame duck out of state travel back to being made by EBoard or Executive Committee
Jamie Smith, the total hypocrite, disdainful of the people, and yet his supporters have the guts to attack Noem. The height of stupidity.