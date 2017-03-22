Spending some time adding to my répertoire. Lots more coming as we approach 2018!

Over the past few months, you may have noticed that the SDWC has been taking on some new advertisers. And I’m very proud to say that we will have some more coming our way. 2018 is going to be a big, big year, and we’re ready to handle it.

As all these ads are being placed, I’ve been making a point to invest back into the website, as well as to improve my capabilities. This past week I just boosted the active Ram/Memory for the site to better handle times of peak traffic, and I’ve noticed that the site is not dropping as it had from time to time with memory errors.

In addition to spending more on a monthly basis on web infrastructure, I’ve also been upgrading my equipment.

My video (when I get the chance to shoot some) should be great in terms of quality. And I’ve been working to improve my photography capabilities as well.

My daughter Sydney, currently Secretary of the State TAR organization, was one of the guinea pigs I picked on tonight to test out my camera lights and the backdrop I ordered. And as you can see, it turned out nicely. I’m extremely pleased with the results… now I just need to keep testing and experimenting. Practice makes perfect!

If I can find the time to write and produce it, I keep coming back to the idea of a 20 -30 minute weekly video program on politics. If I can find a way to shoot it, edit & produce it, that’s on my wish list – but I wouldn’t want to take away from everything else just to do it. That’s a “we’ll see” item.

So, make sure you keep us bookmarked, and check daily on all the fast moving action in South Dakota State politics. We’ve only just begun!

