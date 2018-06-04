State Reps Mary Duvall & Tim Rounds speak out about misleading fluorescent postcards in their district

Apparently (and oddly) one of the South Dakota Gun Owner related groups hit the District 24 primary against the incumbents, and in favor of the gal who switched parties from Democrat to Republican in order to run as a Republican for the State House.

And according to facebook, Duvall & Rounds are addressing the false postcard, which also misspelled Duvall’s name:

  2. Lee A Schoenbeck

    They misspelled my name in the postcard against me, too! And they forgot to include my A rating with the NRA – and that I probably have more firearms than they do. Details are so annoying

