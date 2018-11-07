State Senate Picks up a Republican making it 30-5, House loses a (net) Republican making it 59-11

If memory serves me, didn’t we arrange the chairs on the deck similarly last election? Barring any changes in outcome from recounts, which is unlikely except possibly with Liz May’s razor thin loss of 7 votes, looking at the net wins and losses, Republicans simply moved a number from the House to the Senate, picking up a new Senator, while their house numbers suffered a loss of one.
The State Senate now stands at 30-5, with the House at 59-11, giving the GOP comfortable majorities in both chambers.
Republicans added Billie Sutton’s old seat with Republican Rocky Blare defeating long-time Democrat Julie Bartling – who has often been thought to be unbeatable – in the State Senate. Other New Senators include Lee Schoenbeck, VJ Smith, Margaret Sutton, and Lynne DiSanto.
The State House was a bit more chaotic with members coming and going, with unexpected wins, but unexpected losses as well.
In District 1, Republican Tamara St. John outworked and overpowered her Democrat opponents by nearly 500 votes, costing Paul Dennert his return to the legislature. Kaleb Weis won in District 2, Carl Perry won in District 3, and Fred Deutsch returned to his old seat, denying Kathy “Jesus is pro-choice” Tyler a similar return.
Republican Doug Post picked up Democrat Spencer Hawley’s term limited seat in D7 (Brookings), while Michael Clark was punished for controversies earlier this year, giving the win to Democrat Michael Saba.
Sioux Falls continued to be tougher territory for the GOP in the midterm election, with Republican Rex Rolfing losing to Dem Kelly Sullivan in D13, and Republican Tom Holmes losing to Democrat Erin Healy.
In District 18, Republican Max Farver lost to Democrat Ryan Cwach, while Republican Caleb Finck moved across the road to be in District 21, and handily picked up the seat.
In District 25, Republican Jon Hansen handily won in the house, with Representative Tom Pischke hanging on to shut out Democrat Dan Ahlers, booting him out of the legislature once again.
In District 27, Liz May was a somewhat surprising casualty of the night being beaten out by Democrat Peri Pourier after winning in tough territory.
Here’s my list… keep in mind that the House Districts run together…
|STATE SENATE RACES
|Who Wins?
|R
|D
|Dist.
|Cham.
|First
|Last
|Opponent
|1
|Senate
|Open
|Susan Wismer (D)
|1
|2
|Senate
|Brock L.
|Greenfield
|Paul Register (D)
|1
|3
|Senate
|Al
|Novstrup
|Cory Allen Heidelberger (D)
|1
|4
|Senate
|John
|Wiik
|Dennis Evenson (D)
|1
|5
|Senate
|Lee
|Schoenbeck
|Open
|1
|6
|Senate
|Ernie
|Otten Jr.
|Teresa Ann Robbins (D)
|1
|7
|Senate
|V. J.
|Smth
|Mary Perpich (I)
|1
|8
|Senate
|Jordan
|Youngberg
|Scott Parsley (D)
|1
|8
|Senate
|Wayne
|Steinhauer
|Laura Swier Kotelman (D)
|1
|10
|Senate
|Margaret
|Sutton
|Rachel Willson (D)
|1
|11
|Senate
|Jim
|Stalzer
|Kevin Elsing (D)
|1
|12
|Senate
|Blake
|Curd
|Kasey Oliver (D)
|1
|13
|Senate
|Jack
|Kolbeck
|Melissa Hiatt (D)
|1
|14
|Senate
|Deb
|Soholt
|Justyn Hauck (D)
|1
|15
|Senate
|Open
|Reynold Nesiba (D)
|1
|16
|Senate
|Jim
|Bolin
|Elizabeth Merrigan (D)
|1
|17
|Senate
|Arthur
|Rusch
|Howard Grinager (D)
|1
|18
|Senate
|Roger
|Meyer
|Craig Kennedy (D)
|1
|19
|Senate
|Stacey
|Nelson
|Ardon Wek (D)
|1
|20
|Senate
|Joshua
|Klumb
|Dan Miller (D)
|1
|21
|Senate
|Rocky
|Blare
|Julie Bartling (D)
|1
|22
|Senate
|Jim
|White
|Eric Bliss (D)
|1
|23
|Senate
|Justin R.
|Cronin
|Joe Yracheta (D)
|1
|24
|Senate
|Jeff
|Monroe
|Amanda Bachmann (D)
|1
|25
|Senate
|Kris
|Langer
|Brian Wirth (I), Peter Klebanoff (I)
|1
|26
|Senate
|Joel
|Koskan
|Troy Heinert (D)
|1
|27
|Senate
|Bill
|Hines
|Red Dawn Foster (D)
|1
|28
|Senate
|Ryan
|Maher
|Alli Moran (D)
|1
|29
|Senate
|Gary L.
|Cammack
|Matt Kammerer (D)
|1
|30
|Senate
|Lance
|Russell
|Gideon Oakes (L), Kristine Ina Winter (D)
|1
|31
|Senate
|Bob
|Ewing
|Sherry Bea Smith (D)
|1
|32
|Senate
|Alan
|Solano
|Ayla Rodriguez (D)
|1
|33
|Senate
|Phil
|Jensen
|Ryan A. Ryder (D)
|1
|34
|Senate
|Jeff
|Partridge
|Zach VanWyk (D)
|1
|35
|Senate
|Lynne
|DiSanto
|Pat Cromwell (D)
|1
|Totals
|30
|5
|STATE HOUSE RACES
|Dist.
|Cham.
|First
|Last
|Opponent
|R
|D
|1
|House
|Tamara
|St. John
|Paul Dennert
|1
|1
|House
|Open
|Steven McCleerey
|1
|2
|House
|Lana
|Greenfield
|Jenae Hansen
|1
|2
|House
|Kaleb
|Weis
|Mike McHugh
|1
|3
|House
|Drew
|Dennert
|Justin Roemmick
|1
|3
|House
|Carl
|Perry
|Brooks Briscoe
|1
|4
|House
|Fred
|Deutsch
|Kathy Tyler (D), Daryl Root (L)
|1
|4
|House
|John
|Mills
|Jim Chilson
|1
|5
|House
|Hugh
|Bartels
|Brett Ries
|1
|5
|House
|Nancy
|York
|Diana Hane
|1
|6
|House
|Herman
|Otten
|Kyle Boese
|1
|6
|House
|Isaac
|Latterell
|Nancy Kerstein
|1
|7
|House
|Doug
|Post
|Cory Ann Ellis (I), Zach Kovach (D)
|1
|7
|House
|Tim
|Reed
|Bill Adamson (D)
|1
|8
|House
|Marli
|Wiese
|Chris Francis (D)
|1
|8
|House
|Randy
|Gross
|Jason Unger (D)
|1
|9
|House
|Michael
|Clark
|Michael Saba (D)
|1
|9
|House
|Deb
|Peters
|Toni Miller (D)
|1
|10
|House
|Steven
|Haugaard
|Barbara Saxton (D)
|1
|10
|House
|Doug
|Barthel
|Dean Kurtz (D)
|1
|11
|House
|Mark
|Willadsen
|Margaret Kuipers (D)
|1
|11
|House
|Chris
|Karr
|Sheryl Johnson (D)
|1
|12
|House
|Manny
|Steele
|Kasey Oliver (D)
|1
|12
|House
|Arch
|Beal
|Jeff Hayward (D)
|1
|13
|House
|Rex
|Rolfing
|13
|House
|Sue
|Peterson
|Kelly Sullivan (D)
|1
|1
|14
|House
|Tom
|Holmes
|Justyn Hauck (D)
|14
|House
|Larry P.
|Zikmund
|Erin Healy (D)
|1
|1
|15
|House
|Open
|Jamie Smith (D)
|1
|15
|House
|Open
|Linda Duba (D)
|1
|16
|House
|David
|Anderson
|Chad Skiles (D)
|1
|16
|House
|Kevin
|Jensen
|Mike Steinbrecher (D)
|1
|17
|House
|Nancy
|Rasmussen
|Ray Ring (D) Gregory Baldwin (L)
|1
|1
|17
|House
|Open
|John Gors (D)
|18
|House
|Max
|Farver
|Ryan Cwach
|1
|18
|House
|Jean
|Hunhoff
|Terry Crandall
|1
|19
|House
|Kyle
|Schoenfish
|Alison Bowers (I), John Koch (D)
|1
|19
|House
|Kent
|Peterson
|Roger Hofer (I)
|1
|20
|House
|Lance
|Koth
|Ione Klinger (D)
|1
|20
|House
|Paul
|Miskimins
|James Schorzmann (D)
|1
|21
|House
|Caleb
|Finck
|Anna Andersson (D)
|1
|21
|House
|Lee
|Qualm
|Faith Spotted Eagle (D)
|1
|22
|House
|Bob
|Glanzer
|Tyler Volesky (D)
|1
|22
|House
|Roger
|Chase
|1
|23
|House
|John
|Lake
|Eleanor Iverson (D)
|1
|23
|House
|Spencer
|Gosch
|Margaret Walsh (D)
|1
|24
|House
|Tim
|Rounds
|Brian Watterson (D)
|1
|24
|House
|Mary
|Duvall
|Terry Keller (D)
|1
|25
|House
|Jon
|Hansen
|Dan Ahlers (D)
|1
|25
|House
|Tom
|Pischke
|Bj Motley (D)
|1
|26A
|House
|Open
|Shawn Bordeaux (D)
|1
|26B
|House
|Rebecca
|Reimer
|Debra Smith (D)
|1
|27
|House
|Steve
|Livermont
|Margaret Ross (D)
|1
|27
|House
|Elizabeth
|May
|Peri Pourier (D)
|1
|28A
|House
|OPEN
|Oren Lesmeister (D)
|1
|28B
|House (B)
|J Sam
|Marty
|Jason Hill (L)
|1
|29
|House
|Thomas
|Brunner
|Jake Addison (D)
|1
|29
|House
|Kirk
|Chaffee
|Michael McManus (D)
|1
|30
|House
|Tim
|Goodwin
|Karen McGregor (D)
|1
|30
|House
|Julie
|Frye-Mueller
|Whitney Raver (D)
|1
|31
|House
|Timothy R.
|Johns
|Wyatt Osthus (D)
|1
|31
|House
|Chuck
|Turbiville
|Naveen Malik (D)
|1
|32
|House
|Scyller
|Borglum
|Bill Knight (D)
|1
|32
|House
|Chris
|Johnson
|Susan Kelts (D)
|1
|33
|House
|David
|Johnson
|Lilias Jarding (D)
|1
|33
|House
|Taffy
|Howard
|Nick Reid (I)
|1
|34
|House
|Jess
|Olson
|Brian Davis (D)
|1
|34
|House
|Michael
|Diedrich
|George Nelson (D)
|1
|35
|House
|Tina
|Mulally
|Bo Sistak (D)
|1
|35
|House
|Tony
|Randolph
|Michael T Hanson (D)
|1
|Totals
|59
|11
Congratulations to fellow Hamill SD native on his State Senate, District #21 victory.