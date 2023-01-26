Statement from Senate Republican Caucus Leader Crabtree on Senator Julie Frye Mueller allegations

When the Senate took action today against State Senator Julie Frye Mueller, Mueller seemed to have a little less bravado than when she earlier proclaimed “It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime,” and the Senate wasted little time in taking action as a regular employer would in investigating a matter of workplace harassment.

As noted in a statement issued today from Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree:

We were made aware of serious personnel allegations. Based on the nature of that allegation we needed to act quickly and prudently to protect the person involved. We will have due process in public with a goal to complete the process early next week.

Unfortunately, this whole circus interrupts a tremendous amount of progress that the legislature has been making on it’s own proposals. But hopefully, things will get back on track in short order.