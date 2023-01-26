When the Senate took action today against State Senator Julie Frye Mueller, Mueller seemed to have a little less bravado than when she earlier proclaimed “It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime,” and the Senate wasted little time in taking action as a regular employer would in investigating a matter of workplace harassment.
As noted in a statement issued today from Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree:
We were made aware of serious personnel allegations. Based on the nature of that allegation we needed to act quickly and prudently to protect the person involved. We will have due process in public with a goal to complete the process early next week.
Unfortunately, this whole circus interrupts a tremendous amount of progress that the legislature has been making on it’s own proposals. But hopefully, things will get back on track in short order.
3 thoughts on “Statement from Senate Republican Caucus Leader Crabtree on Senator Julie Frye Mueller allegations”
JFM is the Legislator for my district and I would gladly have her replaced. She will not talk with me to hear my opinions of matters that are important to my household because they do not fit HER agenda. Disrespect and disregard for constituents is not healthy in a republic.
Stating your opinion to her is like asking to be yelled at about how wrong you are, sadly voters in our district don’t know her very well so she doesn’t always get what she deserves, the boot from office would be nice. This incident surprised me none based on my previous interactions with her. Maybe I should circulate petitions to recall her?
I agree with “Anonymous” 1’s statement of “Disrespect and disregard for constituents is not healthy in a republic”.
Having agreed on that, I offer that my experiences with Mssrs. Verchio, Rampleberg, Russell, Goodwin, Representative Ladner, Senator Frye-Mueller and now Representative Krull, I have agreed and disagreed with each of them on varying issues with a majority of them being in agreement around 90% of the time.
As long as they explained their stance on their votes, they were doing their jobs for the majority of their constituents on issues that lined up with their beliefs.
Senator Frye-Mueller IS passionate about issues she strongly believes in – especially when it comes to the safety and protection of South Dakota’s children when not under direct protection of their parents.
So until more information on this comes out, I am not without sin so I cannot cast any stones.