I’m in the process of sprucing up one of my long neglected features, the SDWC Daily Digest, as you’ll note the re-addition of a sign-up on the left side of the page. If you’re interested, all you need is a name (I’m assuming most have that) and an e-mail address to sign up. Also, note how you prefer messages, plain text or fancy with pictures.

Not everyone checks out the Internet on an hourly basis, so it’s a nice way to catch all the day’s activity at once, as sent out at 11pm nightly.

