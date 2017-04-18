Summer studies on Meandered lakes, Initiative & Referendum, and more.

From the Argus, it looks like meandered lakes will be the hot topic this summer in legislative studies:

South Dakota lawmakers will take the summer to study the impact of a Supreme Court decision on the use of non-meandered waters.

The Executive Board on Tuesday voted to approve the creation and appointment of a 15-member task force that will delve into previous legislation on the subject and understand how the court’s decision has affected the rights of private landowners and outdoorsmen.

and…

The panel also approved a summer study that will look into the state’s shortages in workforce housing. Members were not appointed to that committee on Tuesday. They’ll also consider the state’s campaign finance laws and the initiative and referendum process in separate summer studies.