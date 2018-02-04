Tapio for Congress releases new video – Announcement Tour Posted on February 4, 2018 by Pat Powers — 22 Comments ↓ From Tapio for Congress comes a new campaign video – Announcement Tour: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You may disagree with him,but it is a solid effective ad.
You have the candidate speaking, real people and a message.
It’s really amateurish. Not good quality. Not engaging. If you aren’t him or in the tank you will never watch it. Nothing grabs you. Dusty gives a better pitch on Facebook holding his iPhone.
That sound track of the political ad is so somber as if it were to be used as the camera pans a sacred place like Arlington National Cemetery not a political ad.
I could have sworn it was the Band of Brothers soundtrack there…
There is no place in the South Dakota Republican Party for rhetoric that attacks our fellow South Dakotans based on their race, gender, religion or humanity.
That’s what they said about Trump, and look what happened/
Thank you Neil for helping make America White and straight again! MAGA!
“Entities slowly penetrating the United States….”
Cue 70’s porn soundtrack.
Yah, Russian entities….. “Putin Does DC”……
Thank you for telling the truth.
And Trump respects the “Rule of Law?”
dusTEE dusTEE dusTEE ….
Try Pledge!……
Stupid joke… not funny no matter how many topics you troll with it.
Have I struck a nerve?…… Oh, by the way, what is “trolling.”
Is Tapio going to resign from the state Senate to campaign? Doesn’t seem like he’s shown up much lately in Pierre. Hard to take a guy seriously for a future job when he doesn’t show up for his current one.
He has gone Rubio on us….
every time i hear ‘the republican party is broken’ the fix is always a form of cultish bircherism or watered down libertarianism. the middle of the country is where it is, people, and it’s ripe for being served. this state’s winners get that done, and this state’s whiners on both sides claim that the winners are somehow ‘broken’ and the extreme right or left is the best path left. lol whatever.
“That we treat everyone with respect and dignity.”
I can’t wait til Tapi-oca is defeated in the Primary. His ads and speeches are slimy. This is not what SD wants or needs representing us in DC. We are a diverse state and we need a leader who stands up for that diversity & has respect for the cultures we are blessed to share here in SD. His campaign of fear mongering and lies stinks. BTW anyone else hear he doesn’t even live in Watertown?
#NoPuddingforSD #NOTapi-oca2018
Did Sen. Tapio abandon his current elected duties As a St Senator already? He has missed time in Pierre already. As he promotes his massive ego. He seemingly has left his duties in the Senate to campaign. I’m disappointed. Mike
The video doesn’t mention that Tapio lives in his parents’ basement in Watertown or anything about his family. He has a family, doesn’t he? A wife? A husband?