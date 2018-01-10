Tapio, Hubbel join Interfaith group’s prayer event after criticism

After expressing some criticism of the event ahead of time, upcoming Republican candidate for Congress Neal Tapio and Republican Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel were shown by Dana Ferguson of the Argus Leader to be in attendance of an Interfaith group’s prayer in the Rotunda of the Capitol this AM.
In fact in looking at the pictures, it appears that they joined them from the side in a show of faith:
Sen. Neal Tapio, gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel among a few people looking on as coalition prays pic.twitter.com/jZqkcsEUTB
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) January 10, 2018
Here, Tapio joins the group for a photo:
Tapio joins coalition for a photo then turns to group to tell them he doesn’t like being called a “racist,” says this ceremony is a political move pic.twitter.com/7PyxPuvIxT
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) January 10, 2018
As noted in the State GOP Party Platform:
We support our nation’s heritage of religious freedom and personal responsibility and recognize we must be proactive in defending freedom at every level. We believe in equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, or ability.
and…
We recognize our country was founded in faith upon the truth that self-government is rooted in religious convictions.
It’s good to see that people of differing opinions can come together to worship.
It’s so nice to see Senator Tapio and Lora Hubbel join forces with Taneeza Islam and the Lutheran Synod to promote interfaith dialogue. And here I thought they were going to protest the event!
How not to be called “racist”, a practical guide you can use today:
Step 1: Don’t be racist.
If I’m T Islam I’d ask Dana and the Argus to stop covering Tapio. No one would know he made a sound if he wasn’t getting news coverage. He isn’t effective at making law. Just noise.
Dana is giving hate a platform. She is more complicit in what Tapio is saying and doing than he is because be doesn’t have any way to get a message out other than her paper.
This is where journalism has become a tabloid.
Any serious news being reported about session or just more distractions?
Hubbel can jump religions like she jumps parties – convert to Islam so they will sign her petition.
Tapio looks like a fish out of water in the second image!
Lora took off her tinfoil hat. Weird.
Next, you will have her wearing a burka.
Which is fine, as long as the sleeves tie in the back.
Sadly, Tapio is not well. We should all pity him and get him some mental health help. He is definitely narcissistic and most likely delusional. He needs therapy and instead of making fun of the mental ill we should pray for him to get better.
Did he seriously tell the group it was a political move?…any video/audio?