Tapio, Hubbel join Interfaith group’s prayer event after criticism

After expressing some criticism of the event ahead of time, upcoming Republican candidate for Congress Neal Tapio and Republican Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel were shown by Dana Ferguson of the Argus Leader to be in attendance of an Interfaith group’s prayer in the Rotunda of the Capitol this AM.

In fact in looking at the pictures, it appears that they joined them from the side in a show of faith:

Sen. Neal Tapio, gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel among a few people looking on as coalition prays pic.twitter.com/jZqkcsEUTB — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) January 10, 2018

Here, Tapio joins the group for a photo:

Tapio joins coalition for a photo then turns to group to tell them he doesn’t like being called a “racist,” says this ceremony is a political move pic.twitter.com/7PyxPuvIxT — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) January 10, 2018

As noted in the State GOP Party Platform:

We support our nation’s heritage of religious freedom and personal responsibility and recognize we must be proactive in defending freedom at every level. We believe in equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, or ability. and… We recognize our country was founded in faith upon the truth that self-government is rooted in religious convictions.

Read that here.

It’s good to see that people of differing opinions can come together to worship.

