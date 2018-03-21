They can take Lynne DiSanto’s Facebook away from her any time now.

—
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
– Martin Luther King, Jr.
“…not be judged by the color of their skin.” I think a couple of people are still working on that. Someone should remind Rep. DiSanto what happened the last time she offered her pearls of wisdom on Facebook.
Next, Lynne will remind us that women have successfully ran for office and can now vote, and that a few Catholics have decided to run for the legislature this year too.
I don’t get your point with this post. She is simply saying it would be great to have diversity in the legislature and that it is even better that they are conservatives. You might not like her but why the snarkiness in this post?
It’s more than a bit patronizing.
She said the best part is they are tried and true conservatives (whether or not that is true I cannot say), so I don’t quite understand why it is seen as patronizing.
it was inartfully worded, for sure.
I defended her when nobody else was defending her with regard to her meme controversy.
I defended her when she got in a shouting match.
I find this comment more than patronizing, it is flat out bigotry- upholding or lessening people because of their race.
Her comments sound like she just can’t wait to pet them and cuddle them and tell them how cute they are. Lady, they are people. Not pets.
Republicans don’t play the identity politics game. I’m with MLK. I couldn’t give a rip about someone’s race.
Aren’t we glad that Blacks are now successful in all areas of life…TV commentators, medical professional, law, mechanics, teachers, etc? She is simply saying this is a good thing in SD politics also.
TJ – Better go back and read who else defended her right to free speech with the BLM meme controversy, you were not alone. What is it with you and your lies.
Again, these are your opinions and interpretations. Many people don’t look through the same prism as you. Some of us read the post similar to the way Springer explained, but we’re domestic extremists so our thoughts are radical and unworthy;)
Thankfully, in the USA, if you are offended you can…move on. In London DiSanto could be arrested because she offended you – aka: a hate crime. God Bless America!!
i would posit that inartful use of the language is the biggest sin the conservative cloister is guilty of, reviewing the last nine or so years, since the first tea party eruption. they ruin themselves.
Being unable to hide one’s racism is not “inartful”
“Well, it sounds to me –- I’m speaking to Theresa May today –- it sounds to me like it would be Russia, based on all of the evidence they have. I don’t know if they’ve come to a conclusion, but she’s calling me today. As you know, now we’re going to the wall, we’re going out to the wall, we’re going to be looking at the prototypes, which is very important for our country. But Theresa May is going to be speaking to me today. It sounds to me like they believe it was Russia and I would certainly take that finding as fact. Yeah, as soon as we get the facts straight, and we’re going to be speaking with the British today. We’re speaking with Theresa May today and, as soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be. But I have not spoken to her. I’ll speak to her sometime today.”
Inartful or incoherent?
That’s the problem I bet the candidates didn’t take it that way because I didn’t think it when I saw it or now. I wonder why everyone else has to define racism when the ones who were supposedly affected don’t think it. Wow it’s just more bs. No one mentioned yet in any of this whole war college thing how one government program will be cut or one tax eliminated. I dream for the day when politics center around cutting government and taxes. 30 years ago that’s what was important now everything but that is not important but takes up all the newsprint and blogs.
There’s an agenda… but you know that, don’t you;)
Remember that she said, “all lives splatter.”
Well, generally if someone gets hit by a car their body splatters. Don’t play in the road, many people on their phones not paying attention. Also, wear a helmet while riding a bike. Head trauma caused by a car hitting you, even if the vehicle is going 25mph, can cause serious brain damage.
“Head trauma caused by a car hitting you, even if the vehicle is going 25mph, can cause serious brain damage.”
Explains a lot. We need to give out bike helmets for anyone taking out a nominating petition. Probably should put some new bike lanes in Pierre as well.
A few will probably modify their bike helmets with tin foil as to not interrupt their reception.
I hear tin foil also helps prevent being controlled by Jews. A WH Democrat was handing out tin foil since his claims about how Jews control the weather, the world bank and the US federal govt. You must prevent the Jews from invading your mind. Good to have the Democrats helping us out, wouldn’t you agree;)
The Russian trolls must laugh their buttskis off when they mine Lynne’s Facebook page.
Who are the 2 people running in 25 and 35?…maybe we could talk about them and their positions on issues and give us all some name recognition.