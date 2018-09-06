This should be named the clip of the day! Congressman drowns out protester with Auction chant. Posted on September 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ It’s been a few years since I’ve called an auction of any sort. But as a graduate of “the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City Iowa,” it’s good to see the training can come in handy in a political setting: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
That was golden!
Loved it!! The protestors are just making fools of themselves and whatever their cause of the day is.
Have they made that Sen Kyl appointment yet? they might need to move this guy to AZ temporarily and put him on judiciary!