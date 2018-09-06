This should be named the clip of the day! Congressman drowns out protester with Auction chant.

It’s been a few years since I’ve called an auction of any sort. But as a graduate of “the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City Iowa,” it’s good to see the training can come in handy in a political setting:

  3. Anonymous

    Have they made that Sen Kyl appointment yet? they might need to move this guy to AZ temporarily and put him on judiciary!

