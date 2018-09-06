This should be named the clip of the day! Congressman drowns out protester with Auction chant. Posted on September 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply It’s been a few years since I’ve called an auction of any sort. But as a graduate of “the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City Iowa,” it’s good to see the training can come in handy in a political setting: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related