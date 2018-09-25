Thune: Deeply Disappointed in Democrats for Treatment of Kavanaugh
“It is clear that from the beginning Democrats operated without a shred of real concern for either the individual who made the allegation against Judge Kavanaugh or for the integrity of the confirmation process.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ hyper-partisan attempts to delay and derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Thune also discussed the thriving economy, the result of Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs policies.
Speaking of “treatment,” I still waiting for the Garland hearings.
You watch, Kavanaugh will not be confirmed. The Democrats will then take over the Senate in 2019, which will mean a eight member SCOTUS until January of 2021, at which time, the 46th President, Joe Biden of Delaware, will once again appoint Garland to the SCOTUS with the help of a Democratic Senate.
#Karma
#DontYouLovePredicts
” I am still” and ” an eight”. 😉
Biden? Less than 1% chance Joe wins nomination. Bet on Kamala Harris or Michele Obama w/ a Texan as VP.
Biden/Harris. Biden is the only one who can bring PA, MI, and WS back.
I suggest a wager, JKC. If it’s Biden in 2020, I’ll buy you a hearty steak dinner + chislic, the official state nosh. No eco-vegan nonsense.
If it’s NOT Biden, you’ll buy me one café Americano from whatever dissident Trotskyite coffee house you frequent.
I don’t drink coffee, so I have no “Trotskyite” coffee house. And I prefer diet-coke and McDonalds like the orange mess in the Oval Office.
#HowIronic
de gustibus non disputandum est
Didn’t Schumer and Biden say that a president shouldn’t appoint a Supreme if that president is in the last year of the presidency? Ah, how convenient it is that Liberal hypocrites have selective and/or poor memories.
Are you so in love with abortion that you demand only an anti-constitutional “judge” be appointed? Typical of leftwing loons.
You are assuming that I agree with everything that Biden has ever said or done, which is not true. And I wrote the comment above and not Biden, so where is the hypocrisy?
No one loves abortion, but sadly some would rather we live in a Taliban Afghanistan or a communist China, than the good old USA, but not I.
Yeah, if the Dems win the Senate (which I doubt) they wouldn’t stand by “advise and consent” since they are devious and dishonorable. Do people like you love the false right of abortion so much that it is the overriding reason for your being? Murder of unborn babies isn’t very noble, but then I guess that is the state of today’s Democrat party.
First of all, its the “Democratic” party and not the “Democrat party. Unless, you want us to start calling you the “Repubs”.
And as far as the “false right of abortion,” which you suggest, then why did the great conservative, Barry Goldwater, understand reproductive rights, but not a conservative like yourself?
The reason the Democrats don’t want a special female outside counsel to question Ford is because it will deprive them of grandstanding opportunities under the ruse of “questioning.”
They won’t ask her anything, they will just blather about the victimization of women and tell her how brave she is.
And when the Republicans actually ask questions, they willl be accused of being insensitive and abusive.
Sen. Grassley needs to shut this circus down.
During the Thomas hearings, then Senators Grassley and Hatch wanted a thorough FBI investigation into that matter, but here, not so much, but why not?
The “circus” is the inconsistancy of the GOP Senators.
“One of my proudest moments was when I looked at Barack Obama in the eye and I said, Mr. President, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.” – Mitch McConnell
Republicans turn into cry babies when they get a taste of their own medicine.
What party did the protesters-a/k/a obnoxious jackasses-affiliate with at the Kavanah hearings? Democrats are so silly when they try to claim any moral high ground like when Meeshell Obummer said “when they go low we go high”. I think, regarding her hubby, Barack, she meant, “we GET high”.
I get frustration with Majority Leader McConnell deciding to invoke the “Biden Rule” outlined by 1992 Senate Judiciary Chairman Biden against an Obama-Biden nominee.
I get frustration with Majority Leader McConnell deciding to invoke the “nuclear option” outlined in 2009 by Senate Majority Leader Reed of approving SCOTUS nominees with a simple majority.
It hurts I’m sure having the rules the Democrat’s made turned against you.
However, if you find it ethical to retaliate against being treated as Democrats have treated Republicans by this type of “ends justify the means” destruction of another person’s reputation, it is obvious you have no line which you won’t cross to get your way.
The treatment of Garland (who was never personally attacked) and Kavanaugh are not the same.
Just remember Karma is a B**ch, which I guess you are finding out.
One of two things are going to happen this week (whether Ford testifies or not):
1) Flake and Collins (and probably Murkowski) will vote for confirmation giving Kavanaugh sufficient support to take a seat on SCOTUS. The red-state Democrats will vote no and several subsequently defeated on Election Day.
2) Flake, Collins, Murkowski, Heitcamp, Donnelly, and others will vote for confirmation giving Kavanaugh sufficient support to take a seat on SCOTUS. And those Democrats who cross over will likely be re-elected.
You are right, instead the Republicans attacked the Constitutional process, didn’t they? Whatever happen to “advise and consent?”
Garland wasn’t smeared with false allegations. His vote was denied in accordance with Senate rules.
Do you mean, without a hearing it goes against Senate rules to bring it to the floor for a vote?
Confirm Kavanaugh. These are lies about a good man and a purposeful 11th hour ambush. If this is allowed to happen to him, it can happen to anyone. Who’s next for Democrats try and destroy?
Pence