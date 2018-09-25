Thune: Deeply Disappointed in Democrats for Treatment of Kavanaugh

“It is clear that from the beginning Democrats operated without a shred of real concern for either the individual who made the allegation against Judge Kavanaugh or for the integrity of the confirmation process.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ hyper-partisan attempts to delay and derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Thune also discussed the thriving economy, the result of Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs policies.

